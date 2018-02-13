Register
03:23 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture shows the Parliament Buildings, the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly, on the Stormont Estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 4, 2017

    Theresa May Calls on Northern Irish Parties to Make 'Final Push'

    © AFP 2018/ Paul FAITH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May urged the leaders of the two major Northern Irish political parties to make a final effort in their ongoing talks on forming the devolved regional government.

    "I have urged [the parties' leaders] to make one final push for the sake of the people of Northern Ireland. It’s been 13 long months since we last saw devolved government here, and I think we are now at the point when it’s time for the local elected representatives to find a way to work together and to deal with, to tackle the many pressing issues facing Northern Ireland," May told reporters after the meeting.

    On Monday, May visited Belfast to meet with the leaders of the main Northern Irish parties, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein, which have been struggling to strike a powersharing deal since the snap assembly election in March 2017

    This is a June 15, 2016 file photo of of traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal Ireland.
    © AP Photo/ Brian Lawless
    Theresa May Reportedly to Intervene in Stalled Northern Ireland Talks
    UK media also quoted May as saying that the executive would be formed in Northern Ireland very soon.

    Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, said, in her turn, that progress had been made by the two parties in their powersharing talks.

    Mary Lou McDonald, the new Sinn Fein leader, said that the two sides were close to an agreement.

    The two major Northern Irish political forces reengaged in the talks on restoring the devolved government in January.

    The political deadlock in Northern Ireland started when Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness quit as deputy prime minister over DUP’s handling of a Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, effectively ending Foster’s term as the first minister and triggering the snap election.

    The situation has raised the prospect of direct rule from London, an outcome undesirable for both parties.

    Related:

    Theresa May Reportedly to Intervene in Stalled Northern Ireland Talks
    EU Says Northern Ireland Will Remain in Single Market After Brexit
    British Northern Ireland Minister Leaves as PM May Braces for Gov’t Shake-Up
    Theresa May Pledges 'Specific Solution' to Northern Ireland Border Row
    Northern Ireland Talks Have Ended in Failure - Sinn Fein
    Tags:
    government, talks, deadlock, parties, Sinn Fein, Theresa May, Ireland, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok