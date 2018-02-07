Register
04:46 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Global economy

    Strong Growth Projected for Britain and the Global Economy

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The improving economic outlook comes despite the dramatic US-Europe-Asia sell-off of recent days sparking fears of a return to global financial crisis.

    Britain's National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) has published figures predicting continued strong economic growth around the world, including Britain, which it expects to be carried far into 2018. 

    Predicting global growth of at least 3.9 percent for this year and 2019, the figures come after US, European and Asian stock-markets continued to lose ground on February 5 and 6, the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffering its largest drop in a single day. The apparent return of volatility to global financial markets was underscored by a significant recovery on the US stock exchange, recovering most of February 6's early losses.

    The projections represent an upward revision from the NIESR's original forecast due to increased business positivity over the preliminary UK-EU agreement reached in December 2017. Britain's projected growth rate for the year is 2 percent, the same as the European Union more generally.

    The Chinese economy is expected to continue to be a major contributor to global economic growth, despite its continued relative slowdown overall.

    READ MORE: Serious Fears Voiced Over Britain's Future Military Might After Brexit

    The main risk to the health of the UK economy is still judged to be a potential failure in Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU after which both would continue trading under World Trade Organization rules that would incur higher tariffs. Under this scenario, NIESR projected a possible loss in economic growth to the British economy of 6 percent.

    Other risks at the global level include fears over the impact of three prospective interest rate rises in the United States which would increase the cost of borrowing for businesses and individuals.

    READ MORE: Global Economy in 'Sweet Spot,' but Major Risks to Financial Stability Persist

    Related:

    Global Economy in 'Sweet Spot,' but Major Risks to Financial Stability Persist
    China to Become World's First Economy by 2032 if Global Trends Continue
    'New Standard of Value': Why There is a Real Place for Bitcoin in Global Economy
    You Had a Good Run: London Notes UK No Longer a Top Five Global Economy
    Tags:
    Eurozone, financial crisis, economic crisis, economic growth, 2008 Global Economic Crisis, NYSE, European Union, China, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok