Register
21:32 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.

    Global Economy in 'Sweet Spot,' but Major Risks to Financial Stability Persist

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Amidst the overall upbeat sentiment among global policymakers at the elite Davos summit, the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde warns of several key risks to economic and financial stability.

    Kristian Rouz — Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde says the majority of advanced economies are in good shape, and the nascent acceleration in global economic growth is poised to continue. However, certain downside pressures and risks of incidental economic mishaps persist, she warned, calling for prudency in economic policies.

    The IMF's Lagarde made her remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland during the closing panel discussion Friday.

    "Let's celebrate what could go right for the moment because we are in a sweet spot," she said. "All major developed and developing economies are doing well and let's celebrate that. There may be some policies that may be debated in some parts of the world, but in the end they seem to have worked for now for growth."

    Her remarks met a fair share of scepticism, as some policymakers and financial industry CEOs are calling for caution, pointing to the sky-high valuation of global stocks.

    READ MORE: IMF Calls for Reforms as Global Central Bankers Battle Weak Wage Growth

    There's also  concern about the enormous burdens of governmental and corporate debt accumulated across the world's major economies over the past decade in attempts to overcome the consequences of the last global financial crisis.

    "I do feel it's a little bit like 2006," Jes Staley, CEO of the British bank Barclays Plc, said.

    Despite the overall optimistic message, Lagarde, however, warned global financial instability could increase in the near-term.

    A souvenir coin of the bitcoin
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    'Bitcoin Has Guarantees of Value': There is a Real Place for Cryptocurrencies in Global Economy - Analyst
    She pointed to US President Donald Trump's ongoing fiscal reform — which includes tax cuts and an infrastructure package — as an example of a potentially destabilizing set of policies. On the one hand, Lagarde said, the Trump administration's fiscal reform will boost  US GDP growth, spur economic activity, and lift living standards in the US.

    On the other hand, she said, such a massive fiscal stimulus might exacerbate the issue of the US budget deficit, and cause the overheating of the already expensive stock market,  which requires a more active monetary adjustment — such as a more aggressive pace in the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes.

    "While the US tax reforms certainly will have positive effects in the short term, for the US and other countries around, it might also lead to serious risks," Lagarde said. "That has an impact on financial vulnerability, particularly given the high asset prices that we see around the world, and the easy financing that is still available."

    The second challenge to the global economy, Lagarde said, is income inequality and  broader polarization of wealth redistribution. Despite several years of left-wing experimentation in many advanced and emerging economies over the past decade, the issue of inequality has only worsened in the zero-sum game of higher taxation and larger social welfare payments.

    Lagarde called on global policymakers to not deprive the younger generation of their earnings through high taxation, instead saying the older generation should contribute more, whilst younger people need to be better supported.

    "Beneath the top line numbers, however, there is a worrying trend: the gap between generations in Europe has widened significantly. Working-age people, and especially the young, are falling behind," Lagarde said. "Without action, the generation may never be able to recover."

    She called for  greater budget spending on education and lower labor taxes.

    The third risk to the global economy, according to the IMF chief, is a lack of international cooperation, proper diplomacy, and the elevated geopolitical risks. These could potentially lead to outbreaks of war in certain parts of the world, threatening the disruption of trade routes — such as oil pipelines in the Middle East, or oil tanker routes in the South China Sea.

    READ MORE: China to Become World's First Economy by 2032 if Global Trends Continue

    Among other risks to the global economy discussed at the Davos forum was the rise of right-wing politics across the advanced world, which could remodel the global economy by ending mass-migration and the offshoring of industries and capital. Trade protectionism — especially, the US-Chinese tensions in this context — along with the mounting debt in Mainland China was mentioned as well.

    The IMF said flash recessions in the near-term have not been  completely ruled out for several major economies, while a path forward to ensure medium-term economic sustainability could be a combination of stimulus measures on the fiscal side, and a normalization in monetary policies.

    Related:

    IMF Forecasts Russian Economy Growth to Reach Around 2 Percent in 2017
    Belt And Road Initiative May Help to Address Infrastructure Gaps - IMF
    IMF Calls for Reforms as Global Central Bankers Battle Weak Wage Growth
    Tags:
    prospects, global economy, economy, International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok