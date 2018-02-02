Register
19:05 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Policemen in Munich, Germany (File)

    Almost 100 Attacks Against Christians Registered in Germany in 2017 - Report

    © AP Photo/ Sven Hoppe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The success of Germany’s multiculturalism policy has been questioned after statistics from the German Federal Police Office appear to show that a traditional Christian state is no longer a safe place for the believers.

    The number of crimes targeting Christians in Germany reached nearly 100 cases last year, according to a report by the Federal Police Office. These stats have been gathered for the first time after a demand by the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and its head Thomas de Maizière after several notorious cases.

    Dormition Abbey
    © Flickr/ Or Hiltch
    Hate Crime: Extremist Jews Vandalize Key Christian Church in Jerusalem
    A homicide, grave and minor bodily injuries and arson are listed in the dossier. In a quarter of attacks churches and Christian symbols were hit and damaged. The murder case in the report is the one in Bavarian Prien am Chiemsee in April 2017, where a failed Afghan asylum seeker is said to have stabbed to death an Afghan Christian convert woman in front of her children. 

    It is one of at least 14 crimes that were reportedly committed by refugees and those who seek asylum in Germany. The report incited a heated reaction among the country’s leading politicians from Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union. 

    The Bavarian Minister of Internal Affairs Joachim Herrmann commenting on the news to the media pointed out that, “Integration in Germany means tolerance towards Christian homeland culture without any “buts”… if they want to live here, they must leave any anti-Christian beliefs behind. Otherwise, the immigrants are not welcome here. It is not goodwill but an imperative demand”. 

    READ MORE: Explosion in Christian Church in Pakistan: 9 Reportedly Killed, 50 Injured

    Ansgar Heveling, a member of Bundestag representing the CDU, welcomed the fact that such statistics have been collected and published. He told the media that he is alarmed by such numbers, and said that it’s important to protect the Christians and their organizations. 

    Twitter users have come down on the immigration policy, led by the coalition government with the CDU itself.

    The Union is alarmed about the attacks against Christians. The Union’s policy is an anti-Christian-attack itself.

    Some think the number of cases is inaccurate, with the real number being much higher. 

    It seems to me the number is too low. So many Christian refugees are attacked in the refugee residences – it’s much more than the published stats. It makes me feel nervous. 

    Some find the data insufficient – the stats fail to include information about attacks against other groups. 

    Who has committed these crimes? What kind of crimes are they? And compare: how many attacks against the Muslims, Jews or Atheists are there. Without it I call the news governmental propaganda – one-sided, without context. 

    Related:

    Police Open Criminal Probe into ‘Punk Prayer’ at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Will Ukraine Get Coal for Christmas? Maybe Not, in Wake of Crimean Blackout
    GOP Presidential Hopeful Christie Faces New Criminal Investigation
    Tags:
    crimes, dossier, document, Christians, police, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok