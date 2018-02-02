Spain Hands Over Russian Programmer Accused of Cybercrimes to US

Russian national Petr Levashov was detained by Spanish police during a family vacation last April in Barcelona at the request of Washington. The United States has accused the man of hacking activities.

The Spanish national police announced on Friday that a "cybercriminal who has created global cybernetic infrastructure for conducting illegal criminal activities" was handed over to US Marshals.

The Spanish National court ruled on October 3, 2017, to extradite Levashov to the United States, where he has been accused of a "number of cybercrimes, including computer fraud and theft of personal data." Despite the Russian citizen's lawyers filed an appeal against the decision, it was later upheld.

