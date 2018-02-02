US Court Postpones Sentencing of Alleged Russian Hacker

"It has been rescheduled, but no date has been confirmed yet," the spokesperson said on Thursday. "The date is yet to be announced."
There is no time frame for when the sentencing will take place, as it is up to the judge, according to the spokesperson.
In 2015, Drinkman, 34-years old at the time, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit unauthorized access of protected computers and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The Russian national faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines, and will be deported to Russia after serving the sentence, according to US prosecutors.
