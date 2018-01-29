Paris on Alert Amid Floods as Seine Reaches its Peak (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The Seine reached its peak in Paris on Monday, which, though far from the historical record, is still keeping Paris on high alert with the prospect of a lengthy mop-up operation after four days of rising waters.

The floodwaters peaked at 5.84 meters (19 feet), not quite reaching the 2016 high of 6.1 meters (19.5 feet), when the authorities were forces to close the Louvre Museum for four days, according to the Vigicrues flood agency.



This highest level, measured at the reference station of the Austerlitz Bridge in Paris, remained unchanged from Sunday to Monday, AFP reported.

More favorable weather is expected this week, but even once the water levels start to recede, forecasters and officials say it will be a slow process, as much of northern France remains waterlogged.