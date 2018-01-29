Paris on Alert Amid Floods as Seine Reaches its Peak (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The floodwaters peaked at 5.84 meters (19 feet), not quite reaching the 2016 high of 6.1 meters (19.5 feet), when the authorities were forces to close the Louvre Museum for four days, according to the Vigicrues flood agency.
This highest level, measured at the reference station of the Austerlitz Bridge in Paris, remained unchanged from Sunday to Monday, AFP reported.
More favorable weather is expected this week, but even once the water levels start to recede, forecasters and officials say it will be a slow process, as much of northern France remains waterlogged.
Crues: la Seine a atteint son pic, la décrue s'annonce lente https://t.co/BzkTloWDgi via @Sciences_Avenir pic.twitter.com/tvEXTGFKru— ToToF (@ToToFgreen) 29 января 2018 г.
ICYMI: my #parisfloods video with sound. The Seine can be so sleepy…but not now! pic.twitter.com/w8Q76AIIM4— Ellen KushnerNoRelation (@EllenKushner) 29 января 2018 г.
Quick scope of swollen Seine #CrueSeine ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XhakRWx51k— Claire Waddington (@clairewad) 28 января 2018 г.
Pas de fortes #pluies en prévision pour aujourd'hui, la #décrue de la #Seine va pouvoir s'amorcer mais elle s'annonce lente. Dans le même temps, les #températures sont contrastées ce #matin, avec du #froid au sud et de la douceur matinale au nord! pic.twitter.com/EIfGelt5jF— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) 29 января 2018 г.
