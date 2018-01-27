Register
16:42 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013. British Airways is the first UK airline to take delivery of the A380 and the first long-haul flight will be to Los Angeles on September 24, 2013

    BA Use Facial Recognition, Prompt Twitterstorm Among Privacy Champions

    © AFP 2018/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    An image of a sign at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 surfaced on social media last week and became the subject of heated debate on the web, triggering a barrage of tweets denouncing the airline company.

    David Rogers, an IoT security specialist, uploaded the picture, taken before an international flight at the London airport, to his Twitter account. The left-hand side of the sign reads: “We are trialling a new process today and welcome any feedback,” and the right-hand side said: “We’re running tests here to assess how new equipment could speed up identity checks.”

    One might wonder what exactly led to the wave of indignation on the social platform; it was the key sentence, which says “The tests are voluntary, if you don’t want to take part, just let us know.”

    Rogers tweeted that when he asked the staff how to “opt out” of the trial, they answered that it was impossible.

    Privacy advocates lashed out at the airline:

    To be fair, the company did respond to Rogers’s tweet:

    British Airways has been using facial recognition technology along with the so-called “biometric gates” on domestic flights at Heathrow’s terminal 5 since June 2017. According to the company, “biometric gates” ensure that the check-in process is quicker and easier. The know-how modernizes the existing manual process; the airline opted for computer software that will confirm a passenger’s identity at the gate, rather than a human agent.

    The website Alphr contacted British Airways for comments on the situation:

    “It is voluntary for customers to take part in any trial taking place – we are sorry that the incorrect information was relayed on this occasion,” said a representative of the company, according to Alphr. The airline explained that while it is possible to opt out of the trial upon asking a member of staff, it still wouldn’t stop your image from being captured at all.

    “At the very least, it should be made clear to passengers what is happening and how it affects their data. If facial recognition is rolled out more widely by airlines, we will need measures in place to protect citizens' privacy by making sure that access to data is proportionate and accountable, and not open to misuse,” Dr. Garfield Benjamin, from the Birmingham Centre for Cyber Security and Privacy at University of Birmingham, told Alphr.

    The Netherlands were the first to introduce a biometric automated border control in 1992, and at the time fingerprinting had been used for over a decade. As for e-passports, they have started to gain ground since 2004, becoming commonplace in the UK’s major airports.

    Tags:
    privacy, facial recognition, airport, Heathrow Airport, British Airways, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok