Boris Johnson Urges Int’l Community to Unite Against DPRK's Nuclear Program

"North Korea's illegal nuclear weapons programme is a threat to regional and global stability. The international community must be united in its approach. Sanctions are biting but we need to maintain diplomatic pressure on Kim Jong Un's regime," Johnson said Sunday ahead of the summit in Canada where the situation around North Korea was set to be discussed, as quoted by Evening Standard newspaper.
North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un recently said however, that DPRK will not face any difficulties even in face of century-long sanctions, claiming that Pyongyang's capabilities to resist foreign pressure stemmed from its self-sufficient national economy and the country's specialists working in the research and technological spheres.
