08:39 GMT +330 December 2017
    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un

    North Korea Vows to Pursue Nuclear Weapon Despite Sanctions

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Asia & Pacific
    North Korea will not give up its plan to have a nuclear deterrent, the state-run news agency said Saturday, after the world powers imposed several rounds of punitive measures on it.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, the ruling North Korean party has vowed to boost military muscle and preventive strike capabilities.

    The Workers' Party regards its nuclear deterrence as the backbone of its defences that will protect the nation against the United States and its cronies, the agency said.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang: North Korea Presents ‘Substantial Nuclear Threat’ to US
    North Korea has hailed the latest and strongest nuclear weapon test on September 3 as a great victory that has raised the reclusive communist state to the status of a nuclear power. Later, on November 28, DPRK has tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile yet, known as the Hwasong-15, which is, according to Pyongyang, capable of reaching any target within the mainland United States.

    Pyongyang has remained defiant after a series of UN, US and EU sanctions were imposed on it over illegal nuclear and missile programmes. The latest US-drafted resolution backed unanimously by the UN Security Council slashed the North’s petrol imports.

    Recently, a senior North Korean official has publicly stated that the North Korean nuclear weapons programme is intended only for the United States, claiming that it "shatters the US ambition to secure its supremacy in the Asia-Pacific region and safeguards peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and its region".

