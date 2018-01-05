Register
19:39 GMT +305 January 2018
    Turkish protesters demonstrate in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, July 31, 2016. Thousands of supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have gathered in the German city of Cologne for a demonstration against the failed July 15 coup in Turkey.

    'Equal Partners'? Turkey's FM Calls for a 'Fresh Start' With Germany

    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner)
    The diplomat's statement came as relations between the countries are still marred by a number of setbacks, with the crisis starting after a failed coup attempt in Turkey in summer 2016.

    Ankara and Berlin should view each other "as equal partners" and demonstrate more mutual understanding instead of engaging in "megaphone diplomacy," Cavusoglu wrote in an op-ed for German publishing group Funke Mediengruppe.

    The diplomat called for a "fresh start" in bilateral relations, referring to a political crisis that broke out after a coup attempt in Turkey in summer 2016.

    Commenting on difficulties in the relations between the two countries, Cavusoglu said that Germany did "not fully understand" the "trauma" that his country suffered during the drastic events that took place one and a half years ago.

    Ankara hopes that Berlin would try to "better understand the situation that the Anatolian country is currently facing," the official wrote.

    A failed attempt at a military coup took place in Turkey in July 2016. Over 240 people were killed, while nearly 2,200 people were wounded.

    READ MORE: Over 600 Senior Turkish Officials Asked for Asylum in Germany Since Coup Attempt

    Ankara accused the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), of masterminding the coup, and has arrested thousands of military personnel, activists and journalists over suspected links to Gulen, who has been living in the United States since 1999. The cleric has repeatedly denied all allegations.

    Following the coup attempt, relations between Germany and Turkey have witnessed a setback, as Ankara believes Berlin was providing asylum for coup plotters, while Berlin has been criticizing the detention of German journalists and human rights activists in Turkey.

    READ MORE: 'Nazism': Erdogan Lashes Out at Merkel, Schulz for 'Anti-Turkish' Comments

    The crisis escalated when in spring and summer 2017, Turkey repeatedly banned German lawmakers from carrying out visits to NATO military bases in Turkey, where German military personnel were stationed.

    Following German Chancellor Angela Merkel's and SPD leader Martin Schulz's statements, in which they said that they do not see any possibility for Turkey to enter the European Union, Ankara's rhetoric became even harsher. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German authorities to Nazis and accused them (as well as the leaders of other EU countries) of failing to keep their promises to Ankara regarding the abolition of the visa policy for Turkish nationals.

