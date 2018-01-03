Register
04:58 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, December 5, 2017

    Germany Kills Speech Law Turkish Leader Used to Sue Satirist

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131

    Speaking freely about foreign heads of state became a little bit easier for German citizens on Monday.

    Paragraph 103 in the German criminal code prohibits insulting foreign heads of state and other official organs of foreign governments. That law passed away with 2017 though, after the German legislature announced January 1 that the criminal statute had been removed in accordance with a vote that took place last summer.

    Before the lèse-majesté law was scrapped, perpetrators could face up to three years in jail.

    In 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a lawsuit against German satirist Jan Böhmermann, who recited a poem on late night TV calling the Turkish leader "stupid, cowardly and uptight" before joking that he watched kiddie porn and participated in bestiality.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
    'Red Line for All Muslims': Erdogan Vows to Not Give Up on Jerusalem Issue

    The suit led to a rift between Berlin and Ankara and within the German government itself, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel ultimately authorized a request that the German national be prosecuted. "I consider this to be the wrong decision," Thomas Oppermann, leader of the opposition Social Democratic party, said at the time. "Prosecuting satire on the basis of a lèse-majesté law is not appropriate to the modern age," he added.

    The case against the comedian was dropped the same year. In February 2017, though, a Hamburg court stated that Böhmermann was prohibited from repeating the lines in the poem offensive toward Erdogan on TV.

    Related:

    Turkish Leader Erdogan Says United States Initiated 'Visa Crisis'
    Erdogan Thrashes UAE Foreign Minister With 'Know Your Place' Tweet
    Erdogan Accuses US of Attempts to Punish Turkey Over Ankara's Independence
    Erdogan’s Spokesman Urges US to Take Back Weapons Delivered to Syrian Kurds
    Russia's Position on Israeli-Palestinian Issue Not Coinciding With Erdogan's
    Tags:
    free speech, lese-majeste, Angela Merkel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok