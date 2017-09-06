Register
20:20 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, offers his hand to shake hands with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (File)

    'Nazism': Erdogan Lashes Out at Merkel, Schulz for 'Anti-Turkish' Comments

    © AP Photo/ Tolga Bozoglu
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 20414

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again resorted to strong language and compared German authorities with Nazis after both Chancellor Angela Merkel and her main election rival Martin Schulz agreed at a debate that there's no place for Ankara in the EU.

    ANKARA Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz, who are the main candidates to be elected as the German chancellor at the upcoming election, agreeing that Berlin should seek to end talks on Ankara's EU accession.

    "I'm not saying you're a Nazi, a fascist. I am explaining the incident… This incident is Nazism. This is fascism," Erdogan said.

    He also called European politicians who declare the need to stop negotiations on Turkey's accession to the European Union immoral.

    "The use of the anti-Turkish card by European politicians in their internal political struggle worries us a lot. They go to bed and think about Turkey and Erdogan. What did Erdogan do to you? Turkey does not officially refuse its membership in the EU. We want EU bodies to be more sincere in their programs on Turkey. Speaking about the termination of negotiations with Turkey [on joining the European Union] is political immorality," Erdogan said, addressing the heads of regional branches of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

    He also accused the leaders of the EU countries of failing to keep their promises to Ankara on the abolition of the bloc's visa regime for Turkish nationals and the provision of financial assistance for the reception of refugees by Turkey.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Erdogan Lashes Out at German FM: 'He Knows No Limits, Who Are You Talking to?'
    Erdogan's harsh rhetoric came as Merkel said during TV debates on Sunday that she personally does not see any possibility for Turkey to enter the European Union. Schulz in turn promised to end EU-Turkey accession talks if he becomes German chancellor.

    Moreover, French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said earlier this week that the current political situation in Turkey did not allow to continue negotiations on the accession of this country to the European Union.

    Turkish-EU relations have significantly deteriorated after the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey as, from the EU's point of view, Ankara continues to violate human rights while persecuting those who are believed to have links with the coup plotters. Brussels additionally criticized the April referendum that granted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with more powers.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)
    © AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt
    Germany Considers Erdogan's Comparisons With Nazis 'Unacceptable' - Merkel's Spokeswoman
    Turkey accuses the European Union of supporting the organizations that are banned in the country, in particular, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), as well as followers of Islamic prayer Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Ankara of masterminding the failed coup. The war of words culminated with Erdogan comparing the German authorities' to Nazis after Berlin had barred Turkish ministers from addressing Turkish nationals living in Germany ahead of Turkey’s April referendum on constitutional amendments on expanding presidential powers.

    Turkey signed an association agreement with the then-European Community in 1963, submitting a membership application in 1987. In 1997, Turkey was declared eligible to join the European Union. Among the EU members, Turkey has the most strained relations with Austria and Germany. Vienna has repeatedly urged Ankara to put an end to the accession bid, whereas Berlin insists on a review of EU economic policy with regard to Turkey. The European Parliament voted to suspend Turkey's accession talks in early July.

    Related:

    Erdogan Lashes Out at German FM: 'He Knows No Limits, Who Are You Talking to?'
    Germany Warns Against Foreign Meddling After Erdogan's Call on Ethnic Turks
    'Enemies of Turkey': Erdogan Urges Turks in Germany to Vote Against Merkel's CDU
    Erdogan Expects Improvement of Turkey-Germany Relations After Bundestag Election
    Tags:
    Nazism, Martin Schulz, Angela Merkel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok