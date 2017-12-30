Register
12:47 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Lord Adonis (File)

    'Populist Spasm': Lord Adonis Resigns, Berates PM May Over Brexit

    CC BY 2.0 / Cicero Group / Arupmeeting20
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With the clock ticking away the hours until 2018, the government of UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing resignations in the face of the country's looming withdrawal from the EU.

    Andrew Adonis, chairman of the British National Infrastructure Commission, has resigned in protest over the government's Brexit plans.

    In his letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May, Lord Adonis accused her of "allying with UKIP [the United Kingdom Independence Party] and the Tory hard right" and "pursuing a course fraught with danger."

    Touching upon the UK's decision to withdraw from the EU, Adonis slammed it as "a dangerous populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump."

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a Brexit negotiation meeting on December 4, 2017 at the European Commission in Brussels
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a Brexit negotiation meeting on December 4, 2017 at the European Commission in Brussels

    "Brexit is causing a nervous breakdown across Whitehall and conduct unworthy of Her Majesty's Government," the letter read.

    He also warned that "if Brexit happens, taking us back into Europe will become the mission of our children's generation, who will marvel at your acts of destruction."

    In early December, Alan Milburn, head of the UK government's social mobility commission, said he is quitting because of Prime Minister May's alleged failure to deliver on her pledge to create a "fairer Britain."

    READ MORE: Brexit: 'The UK Government Needs to Decide Where It Wants to Go' — Economist

    Earlier this month, the EU leaders agreed "to move on to the second phase" in Brexit talks, citing "sufficient progress" made during the first phase of the negotiations.

    Brexit talks kicked off on June 19 and are scheduled to wrap up by the end of March 2019. They were preceded by a referendum on June 23, 2016, when about 51.9 percent of British voters said "yes" to their country leaving the EU.

    Related:

    UK Wages, Economic Output Rise Despite Brexit Concerns
    Concessions at Brexit Talks Raise Questions About May's Allegiance - Analysts
    Labour Voters 'May Abandon Party' at the Next UK Election Because of Brexit
    Corbyn at UK PM ‘Less Dangerous Than Brexit’ Says Thatcher's Ex-Action Man
    Tags:
    mission, breakdown, government, decision, withdrawal, Brexit, Donald Trump, Andrew Adonis, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok