Register
11:55 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a Brexit negotiation meeting on December 4, 2017 at the European Commission in Brussels

    'Breakthrough We Needed': UK, EU Brexit Talks Move Forward

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said that the “breakthrough” on post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union have paved the way for moving the talks on to the next phase.

    The last-minute deal brokered on Friday envisages no “hard border” between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, EU citizens in the UK, and UK citizens in the EU, will see their rights protected and Britain will pay Brussels a settlement bill of between £35 billion ($46.8 billion) and £39 billion ($52.2 billion).

    Theresa May hailed the breakthrough as a "hard-won agreement in all our interests."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    EU Commission President Believes 'Breakthrough' Achieved in Brexit Talks
    The leaders of the remaining 27 EU countries are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Thursday for a European Council summit to endorse the deal.

    If they give their nod to the deal, and Juncker said he was “confident” they would do so, it will clear the path for negotiations on the relationship after the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

    London now has about a year to hammer out an agreement on future relations with the EU, which will have to be ratified by the EU nations and the UK Parliament, before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

    However, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said there was still “more work to be done” on the border issue and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that Theresa May had only managed to "scrape through" the first phase of Brexit negotiations about 18 months after the Brexit referendum.

    "Tory chaos and posturing has caused damaging delay and risked serious harm to our economy," Corbyn said.

    The Brexit talks between the UK and the EU, which kicked off on June 19, are expected to wrap up before the end of March 2019. In a referendum on June 23, 2016, about 51.9 percent of British voters said "yes" to their country leaving the bloc.

    READ MORE: Brexit Talks Can't Go Ahead if UK Gov't Doesn't Agree on Deal in 48 Hours — EU

    Related:

    EU Commission President Believes 'Breakthrough' Achieved in Brexit Talks
    Brexit Talks Can't Go Ahead if UK Gov't Doesn't Agree on Deal in 48 Hours - EU
    Tags:
    future relations, trade talks, Brexit talks, progress, EU, UK Parliament, Jeremy Corbyn, Jean-Claude Juncker, Theresa May, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok