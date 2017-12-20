Register
14:36 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, during the anti-Brexit 'People's March for Europe', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 9, 2017

    EU Reveals Deadline for Brexit Transition Period: No Later Than Dec 31, 2020

    © REUTERS/ Tolga Akmen/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The EU leaders have reached an agreement earlier “to move on to the second phase" in Brexit talks after “sufficient progress” had been made on the first phase of the talks to allow negotiations to start on a transition deal and a final trade agreement.

    The European Commission has recommended that the Brexit transition period should end no later than December 31, 2020, with the EU Brexit negotiator saying that the treaty on UK's exit from the bloc must be finalized by October 2018.

    The deadline coincides with the end of the EU's 7-year budget period and has long been expected as the end date of the transition.

    According to the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, post-Brexit transition period is possible only if the bloc and the UK reach an agreement on the "orderly withdrawal."

    At the same time, Britain will enjoy all benefits and obligations of a single market and the customs union during the transition period after Brexit, Barnier has announced.

    READ MORE: Brexit: 'The UK Government Needs to Decide Where It Wants to Go' — Economist

    "The legal base of this, and the only legal base of the transition period is Article 50, let me just remind you of that. If we don’t have an orderly withdrawal under Article 50, then there will be no transition period, so these two things go hand in hand," he told a press conference.

    "On the 30th of March 2019, they’ll no longer be covered by the bilateral agreements which the EU has concluded with third countries … The UK needs to prepare as of now to replicate those agreements," he told reporters when asked whether EU trade deals would cover the United Kingdom during the post-Brexit transition period.

    The announcement comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May told the parliament, "we are well on our way to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit" after on Friday, the EU leaders had agreed “to move on to the second phase" in the talks with the EU after “sufficient progress” had been made allowing negotiations to start on the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation.

    The first phase of talks focused on the protection of the rights of EU citizens in the United Kingdom and UK citizens in the bloc, the UK-Irish border and London's financial obligations to Brussels after Brexit.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Michel Barnier, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok