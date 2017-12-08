Register
12:36 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

    Withdrawal Agreement to be Ready By October 2018 - EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    However, there are more hardles to take on Brexit talks, according to Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator.

    "We will need to have the final version of the withdrawal agreement ready by October 2018, in less than one year," Barnier told journalists at a news conference following talks between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker.

    He also marked a breakthrough achieved at a final round of negotiations within the first phase of Brexit talks between Britain and the EU, which is essential for moving to the next stage, though "there is still work to be done."

    READ MORE: Brexit Deal Drama: 'DUP Enjoy Holding Knife to May's Throat, Fear Corbyn Gov't'

    Barnier characterized the agreement between Britain, Ireland and the EU reached earlier today as "precise and detailed" and if it is adopted by EU leaders at a summit scheduled for the next week it could become "the basis for the withdrawal agreement."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (2L) poses for a picture with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (2R), DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds (L) and DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson at 10 Downing Street in central London on June 26, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Theresa May's Northern Irish ‘Allies' Derail Her Brexit Negotiations
    Earlier in the day European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May noted the progress made in terms of brexit divorce bill and expressed confidence that the EU institutions were ready to proceed to the next phase of the talks.

    Britain is set to leave the Union by March 2019 after the UK's historic vote to withdraw from the EU occurred more than a year ago. Since June 2017 Britain and the European Union have been negotiating new arrangements for the UK outside the EU. Key issues of the talks are rights of the EU and UK citizens after Brexit, the so-called "divorce bill" and the Northern Ireland border. Negotiators have to define as well post-Brexit trade relations between the UK and the European Union and terms of cooperation in all spheres.

    Related:

    EU Commission President Believes 'Breakthrough' Achieved in Brexit Talks
    Brexit Deal Drama: 'DUP Enjoy Holding Knife to May's Throat, Fear Corbyn Gov't'
    Brexit Talks Can't Go Ahead if UK Gov't Doesn't Agree on Deal in 48 Hours - EU
    Tags:
    withdrawal, agreement, Brexit, Michel Barnier, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok