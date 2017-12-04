Tony Blair: The Former UK Prime Minister Who Just Won't Go Away

Tony Blair believes British voters deserve a second referendum on EU withdrawal. In an interview with BBC Radio 4 the former British PM said that he is trying to reverse Brexit.

"A lot of people will have voted for Brexit on the basis that if you get out of Europe, all this money is going to come back and we can spend it on the health service. And that was a very specific promise made by the Brexiteers. It is now very clear I think: one, that there is no extra money for the health service through Brexit and, secondly, we're actually going to be paying less money to the health service, not more money, because growth is down and because we've also got this huge bill for the European Union. So when the facts change, I think people are entitled to change their mind," Blair said on the program.

Sputnik looks at the career of the former UK prime minister, who left Downing Street a decade ago.