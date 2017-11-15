Scottish MP Alex Rowley Steps Aside Over Misconduct Claims From Ex-Girlfriend

Scottish politician Alex Rowley has recently stepped down as interim leader of the Scottish Labour Party after his former partner claimed that the man send her abusive messages, threatened her and literally turned her life into "hell."

The former girlfriend of Scottish MP Rowley accused him of misconduct during and after their relationship and claimed that the 53-year-old politician has "destroyed her life."

"I'm a shadow of the woman I once was," the alleged victim was cited by the Sun.

Rowley, who was voted in as deputy Scottish Labour leader in August 2015, denied the accusations, saying that he would make every effort to reveal the real state of affairs to the public.

"I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name," Rowley was quoted by media as saying.