Register
20:40 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    April 29, 2017 shows members of the far-right group, the National-Radical Camp, marking the 83rd anniversary of their organization, in Warsaw, Poland. Warsaw's Jewish community urged the country's most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, to denounce growing anti-Semitism, while other organizations on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 warned they witness a rise of extreme right-wing violence.

    Hate Finds a Home: Polish Far-Right March Goes Global

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2536533135

    Fascists, racists, and other like-minded extremists will come together on Saturday in Warsaw to march in what has become the largest gathering of bigots in Europe and perhaps the world.

    Poland's November 11 Independence Day holiday has become the go-to place for bigots to see and be seen, as white supremacists numbering in the tens of thousands travel from the US, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia and many other locations to unite with Polish nationalists at what since 2009 has become an increasingly public display of global xenophobia and racism.

    Facebook eye
    CC0
    Facebook Anti-Semitism Scandal 'Shows Power of Voluntary Big Brother We've Created'

    ‘We Want God' is the branded catchphrase for Warsaw's 2017 march, quoting lyrics from a Polish religious song that was surprisingly referenced by US President Donald Trump in a speech during a July visit to the northern European capital city.

    But, despite repeated references to a god, the November 11 march has nothing to do with religion, according to Rafal Pankowski, head of the anti-extremist association Never Again.

    "We know that Donald Trump is not the most religious man, and I think that most of the organizers are not very religious, either," Pankowski said, cited by Stripes.com.

    "But they use Christianity as a kind of identity marker, which is mostly about being anti-Islam."

    Pankowski calculates that the Warsaw march is now the world's largest gathering of far-right extremists.

    The We Want God march organizers trace their organization to groups active in the anti-Semitic movement prior to World War II, according to Stars and Stripes.

    In a nod to the movement's increasing global reach, US white supremacist Richard Spencer had been scheduled to deliver a keynote address in Warsaw on Friday until the Polish government prevented the notorious racist's entry into the country.

    Anti-migrant sentiment of a particularly white supremacist flavor runs high in the region, as central Europe and the Baltics — including a large representation of marchers from Latvia, Belarus, Ukraine, Estonia, Hungary and Poland — have flocked to Warsaw to mark the annual event.

    Fascist and racist sentiment is known to increase in difficult economic times, a puzzling point, as quality of life indicators in the region are now much improved over recent times; following earlier wars, occupations and a history of oppressive government.

    Rabbit
    © Flickr/ Kabacchi
    Breed Like Rabbits: Poland Urges Residents to Reverse Population Decline

    "Central Europe is living the happiest time in its history," according to Slovakian think tank Institute for Public Affairs President Grigorij Meseznikov.

    "Never was life in this region as prosperous as it is today," Meseznikov added.

    "If you look at Slovakia, the situation 25 years ago was much worse. There was high inflation and unemployment higher than 20 percent, yet we didn't have a fascist party in the parliament," he said, adding, "Today, we really have a functioning economy, low inflation, declining unemployment; we are in the EU and NATO…. And nevertheless there are fascists in the parliament," cited by Stripes.

    Increasing anger toward established elites as a result of burgeoning global economic inequality has fueled membership in far-right parties in Europe, which has resulted in some surprising political gains, particularly in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. 

    Related:

    What's Behind Poland's Aspiration to Buy Five Submarines?
    Poland Legalizes Marijuana Use for Medical Purposes
    Poland May Receive 1st US Patriot Missile Defense Battery in 2019
    Tags:
    anti-immigration protests, white supremacists, extremism, racism, march, United States, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Warsaw, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok