Some 893 Injured in Clashes During Banned Referendum in Catalonia - Government

Some 893 people have been injured in clashes during the banned referendum on independence in Catalonia, the local government announced on Monday.

According to local healt services, four people have been wounded seriously, but remain in stable condition.

It was earlier rported that at least 844 civilians and 33 law enforcers were injured in the clashes that erupted in Catalonia during the referendum on Sunday.

Madrid officials sent the Spanish National Police Corps and Civil Guard who tried to prevent the region's residents from taking part in the vote.

Authorities in Catalonia are claiming that 90 percent of those who voted in the independence referendum are opting to break away from Madrid. Catalan President Charles Puigdemont said in a live televised speech on Sunday that Catalans had won the right to sovereignty.

