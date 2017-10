The Health Ministry reports that 844 people were injured in clashes with police in Catalonia.

The number of injured in clashes with police during the referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain has climbed to 844 people, according to the region's Health Ministry.

"A total of 844 people applied for medical assistance," the ministry posted on Twitter.

According to earlier reports, the number of injured exceeded 760. The Spanish Interior Ministry reported that 19 policemen and 14 Civil Guard officers had been injured in clashes.