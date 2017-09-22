Register
20:16 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Iraqi soldier inspects a recently-discovered train tunnel, adorned with an Islamic State group flag, that belonged to the former Baghdad to Mosul line, that was turned it to a training camp for IS fighters, in western Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, March 1. 2017

    Push to Tackle Online Extremist Content 'Won't Stop Terrorist Bombs Going Off'

    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4510

    A UK think tank published a report suggesting online extremist content be legislated against in the strongest way possible. It produced diametric reactions - two leading UK Muslims have spoken to Sputnik about their conflicting views on the matter.

    On September 20, UK think tank Policy Exchange published a report suggesting the UK population was the world's fifth biggest audience for extremist content in the world (and the largest in Europe) after Turkey, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

    ​The 130-page report found Daesh produced over 100 new articles, videos and newspapers per week, despite being in retreat in Iraq and Syria, indicating suggestions the group is declining in influence were "significantly overstated."

    ​Its conclusion suggested new laws should criminalize "aggravated possession and/or persistent consumption" of extremist ideology, noting images of child abuse were approached in a similar way, with tougher penalties for the most serious cases. Under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, it is an offense to possess information that could assist a terrorist, but not material that glorifies terrorism.

    ​The report received a decidedly mixed welcome. Lawyer Khalil Yousuf welcomed its publication, noting online extremism was a "major problem" which must be challenged.

    "The narrative of extremism that emanates from a small minority of Muslims must be addressed, whether it's online or in mosques. Islam has brought value to the world for 1,400 years, and it must not be hijacked by unqualified individuals who choose to ignore that the Quran preaches affection towards Christians and other religions, and does not permit extremism or terrorism among believers," Mr. Yousuf told Sputnik.

    ​The peaceful Islam advocate nonetheless noted online extremism is "particularly" difficult to tackle effectively due to "jurisdictional issues" — and suggested any new laws to tackle online extremism must be buttressed by greater funding for the police and security forces, and public acceptance that the state needs greater surveillance resources to ensure the safety of citizens.

    "We should allow state to monitor us more closely — ultimately, we all need to make sacrifices for the good of the nation as a whole. We also need to engage communities more, and ensure all Muslims understand their faith better. There is no restriction of the practice of Islam in the UK — so there's no reason for Muslim citizens not to be loyal to the country they live in," Mr. Yousuf concluded.

    'Terrorism Industry'

    Conversely, Roshan M. Salih, editor of British Muslim news website 5Pillars, is skeptical about the report's recommendations.

    "The report is correct in saying people do get radicalized online due to extremist content, and it should be taken down. However, what I fear is that lines get blurred, and definitions of "extremist content" stifle legitimate debate — criticism of Western foreign policy, or the government of Israel. Moreover, it could impact discussion about social matters, given many Muslims have conservative views on issues such as homosexuality," Mr. Salih told Sputnik.

    ​He also believes the report's proposed remedies will be ineffective in tackling the true root causes of Islamic extremism.

    "Take all the security precautions you want, but that's not going to stop terrorists' bombs going off. As long as you ignore foreign policy, racism, Islamophobia and the massive disenfranchisement of Muslims across the West, terrorism will continue," Mr. Salih added.

    A woman in Muslim dress stands at a bus stop near the scene of an attack where a van was driven at Muslim outside a mosque in Finsbury Park in North London, Britain, June 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Hannah McKay
    Is UK Mainstream Media the Architect Behind Inciting Hate Against Muslims?
    Moreover, Mr. Salih notes the report emanates from a questionable source — a right-wing think tank that "regularly demonizes" Muslims. He believes Policy Exchange is part of an "Islamophobic terrorism industry" in the UK, a large network of commentators and think tanks, whose livelihoods "depend on terrorism continuing."

    ​Whatever the truth of the matter, the report's publication could not be more opportune for the UK government, as it coincided with a renewed push by Prime Minister Theresa May to compel internet companies to block "extremist content" being shared on social media and other web platforms.

    Related:

    Twitter, FB, Microsoft, YouTube to Create Database to Curb Online Extremism
    50 Percent of UK Terrorists Have Been Radicalized Online - Henry Jackson Society
    UK Democrats Believe Gov't Trying to Take Credit for EU Rules on Online Privacy
    UK Public Spooked by Cyberattacks Takes Online Security From Red to Green
    Tags:
    online extremism, jihadist propaganda, deradicalization, radicalization, Islamophobia, terrorism, Policy Exchange, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok