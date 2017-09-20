Register
16:45 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A 3D plastic representation of the Twitter and Youtube logo is seen in front of a displayed ISIS flag in this photo illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016

    Perfect Timing: Think Tank Claims UK is Europe's 'Extremist Content' Hotspot

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    57210

    A report issued by UK think tank Policy Exchange - a group with an at-times questionable research record - has suggested Britain is Europe's biggest market for extremist propaganda, and calls for restrictions on social media content as a result.

    The UK population is the world's fifth biggest audience for extremist content in the world (and the largest in Europe) after Turkey, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, a study — "The New Netwar" — issued by British think tank Policy Exchange has said.

    ​The 130-page report found Daesh produced over 100 new articles, videos and newspapers per week, despite being in retreat in Iraq and Syria, indicating suggestions the group is declining in influence were "significantly overstated."

    This propaganda is disseminated across a "vast ecosystem" of platforms, including file-sharing services, encrypted messaging platforms and social media websites, as well as Facebook, Google and Twitter.

    In the report's foreword, General David Petraeus said efforts to combat online extremism were "inadequate."

    "[The Parsons Green bombing] merely underscores once again the ever-present nature of this threat. There is no doubting the urgency of this matter. The status quo clearly is unacceptable," the disgraced former US military chief wrote.

    Furthermore, the report suggested new laws should criminalize "aggravated possession and/or persistent consumption" of extremist ideology, noting images of child abuse were approached in a similar way, with tougher penalties for the most serious cases. Under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, it is an offense to possess information that could assist a terrorist, but not material that glorifies terrorism.

    ​In a survey of over 2,000 adults in the UK, Policy Exchange found 74 percent of people supported such proposals.

    ​The report's publication could not be more opportune for the UK government, as it coincides with a renewed push by Prime Minister Theresa May to compel internet companies to block "extremist content" being shared on social media and other web platforms. In particular, the government wishes to target "disseminators" — platforms such as Twitter, via which content is shared; "content stores" such as YouTube; and "aggregators" such as WordPress.

    An unloaded Twitter website is seen on a phone without an internet connection, in front of a displayed ISIS flag in this photo illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    50 Percent of UK Terrorists Have Been Radicalized Online - Henry Jackson Society

    Happy Coincidence?

    Whether serendipitous or not, it's inarguable Policy Exchange has an established track record of indirectly supporting government policy — and questionable investigations into Islamic extremism.

    While branding itself as an independent think tank, the organization thoroughly connected to the UK political establishment, and has frequently been accused of acting as a legitimizing mouthpiece for government policy. The organization's first director was Nick Boles, a former member of Westminster City Council considered part of the "Notting Hill Set" — an informal group of reformist Conservatives connected to former Prime Minister David Cameron.

    Boles' connections to the modern Conservative party don't end there — he once shared a flat with former Education Secretary Michael Gove, and is a signatory to the statement of principles of the Henry Jackson Society, a UK neoconservative organization which counts many Conservative parliamentarians old and new among its members.

    Upon his resignation in 2007, Boles reflected on his time at Policy Exchange, which he called his "biggest achievement" in politics. In particular, he boasted that "many" of the group's ideas had been adopted by David Cameron's government, and of exposing the activities of Islamic extremists in mosques in the UK — although given subsequent revelations, Boles may have wished he was more circumspect on the latter point.

    Undercover Sting, Fabricated Evidence?

    In October that year, Policy Exchange published The Hijacking of British Islam, which claimed to be the "most comprehensive academic survey" of extremist literature ever produced in the UK.

    The think tank dispatched four undercover teams to around 100 mosques across Britain, and claimed to have found radical material for sale at 25 percent of the institutions surveyed. The report recommended British authorities end their relationship with the Muslim Council of Britain, the Islamic Foundation and the Muslim Safety Forum. 

    Social Media
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Manchester Attack: Hope, Sadness and Islamophobia Spreads on Social Media

    The report's findings were widely covered in the UK mainstream media, and the BBC's flagship political show Newsnight had intended to run an exclusive package on the findings. However, Newsnight journalists did not have to dig deeply before concluding the report was based at least in part on fabricated evidence.

    Specifically, BBC staff raised concerns about five receipts, said to relate to the purchase of extremist literature from separate mosques.

    In all five cases the mosques involved said the receipts were not theirs, and expert analysis showed all five had been printed on an inkjet printer, suggesting they were created on a PC.

    Moreover, there was strong evidence two of the receipts were written by the same person, and one of the receipts had been written out while resting on another receipt, said to be from a mosque 40 miles away.

    Policy Exchange subsequently removed the report from its website, and issued a public apology to some of the mosques it had implicated.

    Related:

    50 Percent of UK Terrorists Have Been Radicalized Online - Henry Jackson Society
    How the American Neoconservatives Destroyed Mankind’s Hopes for Peace
    Manchester Attack: Hope, Sadness and Islamophobia Spreads on Social Media
    Tags:
    extremist content, think tanks, extremism, propaganda, terrorism, islamophobia, Henry Jackson Society, Policy Exchange, David Petraeus, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok