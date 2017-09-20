Denmark to Present Initiative on Paris Agreement Fulfillment at UNGA

Denmark will present on Wednesday a new global initiative titled P4G which aims to develop specific solutions for the implementation of the Paris climate agreement at the UN General Assembly in New York.

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the initiative should ensure the close cooperation between regions, cities and industrial companies in eliminating the obstacles to environmentally friendly economic growth in the fields of agriculture, food industry, energy and urban development.

"P4G is a new global alliance of countries which seek to step forward and to strengthen the role of enterprises in achieving the sustainable development goals. We will develop more partnerships between governments, cities, enterprises, investors and the civil society," Danish Prime Minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov New York City Takes Action on Climate Change Despite US Leaving Paris Accord

The P4G headquarters will be located in Washington, while the first P4G summit is expected to be held on November 28-29, 2018, the statement specified.

Chile, China, Columbia, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, South Korea and Vietnam have already endorsed the proposal, the statement said.

The Paris climate agreement, signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by 162, was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The main goal of the Paris climate agreement is to tackle climate change by keeping a global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.