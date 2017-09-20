Register
19:46 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The hall of the UN General Assembly. (File)

    Denmark to Present Initiative on Paris Agreement Fulfillment at UNGA

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7 0 0

    Denmark will present on Wednesday a new global initiative titled P4G which aims to develop specific solutions for the implementation of the Paris climate agreement at the UN General Assembly in New York.

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the initiative should ensure the close cooperation between regions, cities and industrial companies in eliminating the obstacles to environmentally friendly economic growth in the fields of agriculture, food industry, energy and urban development.

    "P4G is a new global alliance of countries which seek to step forward and to strengthen the role of enterprises in achieving the sustainable development goals. We will develop more partnerships between governments, cities, enterprises, investors and the civil society," Danish Prime Minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

    View of Manhattan, New York
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    New York City Takes Action on Climate Change Despite US Leaving Paris Accord

    The P4G headquarters will be located in Washington, while the first P4G summit is expected to be held on November 28-29, 2018, the statement specified.

    Chile, China, Columbia, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, South Korea and Vietnam have already endorsed the proposal, the statement said.

    The Paris climate agreement, signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by 162, was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The main goal of the Paris climate agreement is to tackle climate change by keeping a global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

    Tags:
    climate change, Paris Climate Deal, 2017 UN General Assembly, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok