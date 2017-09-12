‘We Will Go Down’: Pope Francis Warns Climate Change Deniers

Pope Francis has warned that “history will judge” climate change skeptics in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which, some experts predict, could cause combined damage worth up to $290 billion.

Science experts have previously warned the public that the warming of the of the Earth's oceans and atmosphere could result in stronger hurricanes with catastrophic effects — and that's exactly what seems to be happening now.

"If someone is doubtful that [climate change] is true, they should ask scientists," he told reporters on Sunday on a plane returning from Colombia, according to the Independent. "These are not opinions made on the fly. They are very clear. Then each person can decide and history will judge the decisions."

The Pope strongly supports the Paris Climate agreement, which is an agreement between 195 countries to set limits on greenhouse gas emissions, which are the primary cause of man-made climate change. The United States had committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent, compared to its 2005 levels, by 2025.

However, in June, Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the emission-reduction agreement, prompting a Vatican official to call Trump's decision a "slap in the face" to the Pope and the Vatican.

When asked if politicians have to work with other countries to mitigate greenhouse gases, the Pope said, "All of us have a responsibility, all of us, small or large, a moral responsibility."

"We have to take it seriously. We can't joke about it," he said. "Each person has their own. Even politicians have their own."

"If we don't turn back, we will go down," Pope Francis also added gloomily.

This is by no means The only criticism of the Trump Administration by the Holy See. The Pope also voiced his hope that President Trump would rethink his decision to end DACA, a policy giving certain rights to young undocumented immigrants, putting almost 800,000 childhood immigrants at risk for deportation.

On Sunday, the Pope commented on DACA saying, "To take away young people from their families is not something that bears fruit, neither for the young people nor for their families."

The Pope has also called Trump's plan to build a wall between the US and Mexico to keep out immigrants "not Christian."