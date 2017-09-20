Register
19:46 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prince William poses for a photograph as he visits Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain, September 14, 2017.

    'Overwhelming Evidence': Prince William Not Alone in Calls for UK Drug Reform

    © REUTERS/ Chris Jackson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111631

    His mother Princess Diana famously tread in a minefield, now the Duke of Cambridge has stepped into the controversy surrounding the question over whether drugs should be legalized in Britain - an intervention applauded by health experts and campaigners.

    Admitting he is "not immune" to the debate, having worked with charities helping people affected by drug addiction, Prince William said he believed the time is right for a "massive" debate on the subject in Britain.

    His decision to encourage debate around the drug policy within the UK was welcomed by one of the country's most respected public health bodies.

    "There is a rapidly growing movement of experts and organizations from public health, law enforcement and primary care that recognise the current system of punitive drug laws in the UK is failing on every measure — particularly health," Shirley Cramer, CBE, chief executive of the Royal Society for Public Health, told Sputnik.

    "Putting people's health and wellbeing at the heart of drug policy, instead of criminalizing users, is the only way we can hope to reduce the increasing deaths and harms from drugs.

    "We hope the Prince's interest will continue to raise the profile of this important issue and that the government are brave enough to act in the face of overwhelming evidence for reform," Cramer said.

    The Prince's call came during a visit on Tuesday, September 19, to a charity in Shoreditch, east London, where the 35-year-old prince asked recovering addicts their thoughts on whether the law on illegal substances should be changed.

    Drugs
    CC0
    Drug Deaths in Scotland Rise Over 20% Reaching Highest Rate Since 1996

    Asking Questions

    The royal — second in line to the throne — said: "Can I ask you a very massive question — it's a big one. There's obviously a lot of pressure growing on areas about legalizing drugs. What are your individual opinions on that?"

    "You seem like the key people to actually get a very good idea as to what the big dangers here are," he added.

    Heather Blackburn, 49, from Hackney, offered her thoughts to the prince, explaining: "I think that it would be a good idea, but the money is kind of wasted on drug laws that put people in prison… of the people I've known in recovery, 95 percent have massive trauma and terrible stuff happens to them and using drugs to cope and then you get put in prison, you don't get the facilities and actual help you need.

    "You get punished — which is not going to stop anyone taking drugs."

    Listening to her answer, Prince William responded, saying: "So there needs to be more of a social element to it? So prison doesn't tackle the root cause of why someone is taking drugs?"

    Immediately after the visit, royal aides were quick to emphasize that the duke had been careful not to offer his own opinion on the subject. They admitted, however: "He has long taken a keen interest on the issue of homelessness and is not immune to the fact that addiction can pay a big part in this?"

    The aide added: "If there is a social issue, then he believes it is important not to talk about it in the abstract, but ask questions of and listen to those who are affected."

    'Government, Not Gangsters'

    Transform, the think tank pressing for a change in drug laws, welcomed his intervention and praised his courage for becoming involved in highlighting the issue.

    "Transform is delighted that Prince William has the courage to ask one of the most crucial questions of our time… legislation would better protect the most vulnerable people by putting government, not gangsters in control of the drug trade," a Transform spokesperson said.

    The Home Office published its long-awaited drug strategy report in July, 2017, that included a point blank refusal to consider decriminalization, or any reforms to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

    During the most recent general election campaign, the Liberal Democrat manifesto called for the legalization of cannabis to allow it to be sold in a regulated market.

    Last year two of Britain's most highly respected public health bodies called for the decriminalization of possession of all drugs.

    The Royal Society for Public Health and the UK Faculty of Public Health outlined their views in a joint report, Taking A New Line on Drugs.

    Their report urged policymakers to shift away from treating drugs as a criminal justice issue and to move to a public health and harm reduction-based approach.

    It is not the first time the duke has been prepared to air his views on key public matters. Together with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge and brother, Prince Harry, they are spearheading the Heads Together campaign to end stigma around mental health.    

    Related:

    Drug Deaths in Scotland Rise Over 20% Reaching Highest Rate Since 1996
    'Crucial' Shift: New UK Drug Strategy Focuses on Legal and 'Chemsex' Highs
    Drug Deaths Rising Across Europe: One in Three Overdoses Occur in the UK
    Drugs More Accessible Than Bedsheets in UK Prisons, New Report Finds
    Tags:
    UK drugs policy, Class A drugs, addiction, decriminalisation of drugs, domestic politics, public health, marijuana, legalization, drugs, Royal Society for Public Health, Prince William, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok