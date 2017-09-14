Register
    The Parliament of Norway

    Norwegian Progress Party Content With Election Outcome - Lawmaker

    Europe
    Progress Party's parliament member Ulf Leirstein says that the party is pleased with the results of the general election and is going to retain its priorities.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Norway's Progress Party is satisfied with the results of the general election that took place on Monday and will continue its course on lowering taxes, creating a liable migration policy and focusing on infrastructure, the party's parliament member Ulf Leirstein told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    The Conservative Party and the Progress Party, which compose the ruling coalition headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, gained 25.1 percent and 15.3 percent of the vote, respectively. The coalition is projected to claim 89 out of 169 seats in the country's parliament.

    "The Progress Party is very much pleased with the outcome of the elections. Our priorities will be to continue to lower taxes and fees, to build more infrastructure, to have a responsible immigration and integration policy, and to continue developing our petroleum resources," Leirstein said.

    Leirstein highlighted that though the process of establishing a government coalition was ongoing, he believes that the result will become the most favorable for governing Norway for the next four years.

    The lawmaker also stressed that the outcome of the general election demonstrated the citizens' satisfaction with the results of the government's work.

    "It is rare that political parties are receiving almost the same results as in the last elections — after four years in government. This means that the population is happy with what we have achieved," Leirstein added.

    The allies of the ruling coalition, the Christian Democratic Party and the Socialist Left Party, got 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent of the vote, respectively. The Labour Party, led by Jonas Gahr Store, gathered 27.4 percent of the vote, which is its worst result in the last 16 years.

    The new Storting (parliament) is expected to convene on October 2. The Norwegian parliament cannot be dissolved and no new election can be called until the four-year term runs out.

