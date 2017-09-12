Register
08:11 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg arrives for a meeting of the European People's Party in Maastricht, southern Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

    Center-Right Coalition Re-Elected in Parliamentary Vote in Norway

    © AP Photo/ Peter Dejong
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    Norway's ruling coalition of the Conservative Party and the Progress Party claims second term after winning general election.

    OSLO (Sputnik) — Norway's ruling center-right coalition, headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, retained its leadership at the Monday election, and is projected to claim 89 out of 169 seats in the country's parliament with 95 percent of the ballots counted.

    The coalition, made up of the Conservative Party and the Progress Party, gained 25.1 percent and 15.3 percent of the vote, respectively. Their allies, Christian Democratic Party and the Socialist Left Party got 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

    The make-up of the coalition has yet to be determined.

    "We have time to think, discuss and find the right collaboration format for the next four years," Solberg said at the meeting of the party leaders on Tuesday.

    Crew members of Norwegian minesweeper Otra salute after a briefing of NATO Allied Maritime Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Commodore Arian Minderhoud, right, of the Royal Netherlands Navy before setting sail together in a convoy of five ships of Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia from Kiel, Germany, Tuesday, April 22, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Gero Breloer
    Norway Becomes 'NATO's Backyard' as Alliance Seeks to Close In on Russia's North
    The Labour Party, led by Jonas Gahr Store, won 27.4 percent of the vote and is set to take the remaining parliament seats, but it cannot form the government on its own. It also showed a decrease compared to 2013 elections' 30.8 percent and its worst result in the last 16 years.

    "These elections were a great disappointment to the Labour Party. It is very emotional now, it is too early to make any conclusions, but it is never too early to say thank you," Store said when preliminary results were made public.

    The head of the Labour party added that he was not planning on resigning after the election.

    According to the preliminary data, more than 77 percent of the voters came to the polling stations.

    Related:

    Video Surveillance to Cover 40,000 Stations During Russian 2018 Election
    EU Refuses to Recognize Regional Elections in Crimea
    Outcome of Russian Elections Shows Support for Putin's Personnel Policy - Peskov
    'International Recognition': French MPs Observe Local Elections in Crimea
    No Serious Violations Registered at Regional Elections in Russia – CEC
    Polling Stations Open Across Russia for Municipal, Regional Elections
    German Election Software Reportedly Vulnerable to Cyberattacks
    Merkel Conservatives Leading With 38% of Public Support 2 Weeks Before Election
    Tags:
    general election, Erna Solberg, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok