Center-Right Coalition Re-Elected in Parliamentary Vote in Norway

Norway's ruling coalition of the Conservative Party and the Progress Party claims second term after winning general election.

OSLO (Sputnik) — Norway's ruling center-right coalition, headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, retained its leadership at the Monday election, and is projected to claim 89 out of 169 seats in the country's parliament with 95 percent of the ballots counted.

The coalition, made up of the Conservative Party and the Progress Party, gained 25.1 percent and 15.3 percent of the vote, respectively. Their allies, Christian Democratic Party and the Socialist Left Party got 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

The make-up of the coalition has yet to be determined.

"We have time to think, discuss and find the right collaboration format for the next four years," Solberg said at the meeting of the party leaders on Tuesday.

The Labour Party, led by Jonas Gahr Store, won 27.4 percent of the vote and is set to take the remaining parliament seats, but it cannot form the government on its own. It also showed a decrease compared to 2013 elections' 30.8 percent and its worst result in the last 16 years.

"These elections were a great disappointment to the Labour Party. It is very emotional now, it is too early to make any conclusions, but it is never too early to say thank you," Store said when preliminary results were made public.

The head of the Labour party added that he was not planning on resigning after the election.

According to the preliminary data, more than 77 percent of the voters came to the polling stations.