Man Attacks Pedestrians in France's Toulouse

At least seven people were reportedly injured as a result of the attack in the French southern city of Toulouse.

PARIS, September 13 (Sputnik) — A man, shouting "Allahu Akbar", attacked pedestrians in the French southern city of Toulouse, injuring at least seven people, local media reported Wednesday.

According to La Depeche newspaper, the attacker run up to pedestrians and began punching and kicking them.

Il agresse des policiers et des passants à #Toulouse: les images exclusives de l'interpellation dans le flash info⏯https://t.co/7icYL7XMFY pic.twitter.com/V52H6tq2TR — La Dépêche du Midi (@ladepechedumidi) September 13, 2017

"We were talking when he ran up to us. First, he attacked my son and then my daughter. We ran away," a victim of the accident was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The frightened bystanders called the police, who quickly arrived at the scene. The police have managed to subdue the perpetrator, prior to which he was punching three police officers.

According to the newspaper, the man, born in 1975, was not known to the police. The attacker had received treatment in a psychiatric hospital, from which he checked himself out in April.