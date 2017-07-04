At Least 6 People Injured, 1 Killed in Shooting in French City of Toulouse

© REUTERS/ Charles Platiau What is Known So Far About Avignon Shooting Outside Mosque in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident happened when two armed men on the motorcycles, who were dressed in traditional Muslim clothes, opened fire at the people and later escaped from the scene of a crime, the France3 broadcaster reported, citing police.

According to the broadcaster, the version of a terrorist attack was ruled out by the police as the incident likely has a criminal nature as the deceased victim was previously known to the authorities and was a suspect in a murder case.