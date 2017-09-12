Tymoshenko Added to Ukraine's Mirotvorets Website for Illegal Border Crossing

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Tymoshenko was added to the database of the Ukrainian Mirotvorets website for illegally crossing the state border.

KIEV (Sputnik) — Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of Batkivshchyna Party and former Ukrainian Prime Minister, as well as the party's member Serhiy Vlasenko were added to the Ukrainian Mirotvorets website, which publishes personal data of those it considers personas non grata, for illegally crossing the Ukrainian border.

On Sunday, former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region Mikheil Saakashvili forced his entry to Ukraine from Poland, helped by a crowd of his supporters, including Tymoshenko and Vlasenko.

According to the information published on the website, the politicians were added to the database for "crossing Ukraine's state border illegally, attacking the border police who were doing their job" and "participation in the preparation of the illegal crossing of Ukraine's state border by a person without Ukrainian citizenship."

Saakashvili was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship in July, while away from the country, over supplying incorrect information in his application for citizenship.

The politician, who lost his Georgian citizenship upon receiving a Ukrainian passport, initially boarded the train to Kiev in Poland, but was asked to get off it. After finally entering the country, Saakashvili headed to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Mirotvorets regularly publishes the personal data of those opposed to the ruling authorities in Kiev, including journalists, activists, and those who participated in military activities in the east of Ukraine.