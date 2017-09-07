France to Raise Defense Budget by $1.9Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – France will boost its defense budget by 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) next year amid the looming terror threat, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Thursday.
"Next year we will increase… the army budget by over 1.6 billion [euros]. This effort will be continued in 2019 and in 2020 because the world we live in is dangerous," Philippe told the BFM broadcaster.
On August 9, a vehicle drove into a group of French soldiers in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, injuring six and prompting the National Assembly's New Left group to renounce the government's plans to cut the military budget.
All comments
Show new comments (0)