Car Being Demined in Paris Suburb as Counter-Terrorist Op Continues (VIDEO)

French combat engineers are demining a car allegedly laden with explosives in Le Kremlin-Bicetre commune in the Paris suburbs as a counter-terrorist operation is underway.

Earlier in the day, two individuals were arrested after French police had found elements which could be used to make explosives in an empty flat near Paris, according to a law enforcement source. The BFMTV broadcaster reported that two gas cylinders, electric wire and soldering iron were found. Documents of religious content, written in Arabic, were also reportedly seized.

The terror threat level is currently elevated in France, which has seen a number of terrorist attacks over recent months. In a recent incident on August 9, a ramming attack on soldiers took place in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.