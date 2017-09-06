Two Arrested Amid Counter-Terror Op as Explosive Components Found Near Paris

Two individuals were arrested after French police had found elements which could be used to make explosives in an empty flat near Paris, according to a law enforcement source.

French police arrested two in the course of a counter-terrorist operation launched after components which could be used to manufacture explosives had been found in a flat to the south of the capital.

The source specified, as cited by Reuters, that gas bottles and other components such as TATP explosives, were found in the Paris suburb of Villejuif.

Le Kremlin-Bicetre subway station was closed due to security concerns. French combat engineers are working on the scene.

The investigation will be led by France's counter-terrorism prosecutor, a judicial source said according to Reuters.

