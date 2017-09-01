Register
15:46 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Girl holding the Union Jack

    London Is Open! City Shrugs Off Brexit Blues With Tourism Boom

    © AP Photo/ Amy Harris/Invision
    Europe
    Get short URL
    17302

    Figures suggest that tourism in London has boomed despite Brexit fears. The city is set to welcome a growing number of tourists over the next eight years, and as a result, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will launch a plan that will aim to help achieve more sustainable growth across the industry.

    The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and visitlondon.com have launched a new vision that will help accelerate the capital's status as a world-class tourist destination.

    By 2025, more than 40 million people are expected to visit the capital every year. That is an increase of 30 percent from the 31.2 million people who came in 2016.

    The mayor also predicts that visitor spending will increase by 50 percent to US$28 billion a year. This will be an increase from US$20 billion in 2016.

    Mr. Khan said that it is important that all Londoners "benefit from a growth in tourism."

    ​Recommendations from Mr. Khan's report include promoting travel during off-peak periods, as well as investing information that will allow tourist to explore more of London.

    London & Partners, the Mayor of London's official promotional agency, also carried out investigations into the tourist boom and found that international visitors were keen to come to London. 

    "The surge in visitor numbers could be bolstered in the short-term by currency fluctuations, and according to separate research from London & Partners around two thirds of international visitors say they're more likely to visit London given more favourable currency rates," an online statement from London & Partners read.

    ​​This latest development has brought renewed optimism to the capital after Britain decided to vote to leave the EU in June 2016.

    Experts believed that Brexit would have a detrimental impact on the country's economy, and would no doubt hamper London finances.

    ​However, with a boom in tourism expected it appears that the "Brexit blues" may have lifted.

    "By inspiring visitors to come to our great city during quieter periods like autumn and to find hidden gems off the beaten track, we can ensure that the projected growth in visitor numbers is sustainable and that the tourism and cultural industries work for everyone," Mr. Khan said.

    Related:

    London Wants 'Smooth' Trade With EU for Post-Brexit Transition Period
    Brexit: EU Workers in London Differ on 'Second-Class Citizens' Verhofstadt Claim
    'Put in the Effort': London Businesses Lobby Post-Brexit 'Transition Period'
    London's City to Send Delegation to Brussels to Discuss Post-Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    tourism economy, sustainability, result, promotion, increase, tourism, growth, Sadiq Khan, Britain, Europe, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok