SBU Expels Two Spanish Journalists for 'Anti-Ukrainian' Activity

The Security Service of Ukraine has kept two Spanish journalists in Kiev's airport for 20 hours and banned their entry to the country because of alleged anti-Ukrainian stance.

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) expelled two Spanish journalists, Antonio Pampliega and Manuel Angel Sastre, for their published anti-Ukrainian content, an SBU spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"Yes, it is true, they were banned from entering Ukraine over the anti-Ukrainian activity in their publications," Olena Gitlianska said, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

On August 25, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that Pampliega and Sastre were expelled from Ukraine after being kept in Kiev's airport for 20 hours. The reporters were blacklisted by Kiev in 2015, but following the strong opposition from the Spanish government, the entry ban for the reporters' entry was lifted. Pampliega told the newspaper that while he submitted the relevant documents and requests at the airport, Ukrainian immigration authorities still denied his entry.

Kiev has repeatedly limited the activities of foreign media in Ukraine. As an example, Kiev, in March 2015 issued a list of 115 Russian media outlets which could be denied or temporarily suspended accreditation by Ukrainian authorities as the outlets "posed threats" to Ukrainian state security. As the regulation came into force, a number of Russian journalists and television reporters were denied entry to Ukraine or deported to Russia.