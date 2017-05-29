Ukraine’s Security Service Blocks Office of Russia’s IT Company Yandex in Odessa

According to the Timer media outlet, citing its sources, the officials ordered the company’s employees to gather in one room while the rest of the office was being searched. SBU officers also collected the employees' mobile phones and administrative passwords, the media added.
The company's Kiev office is being searched as well, the 112 Ukraine TV Channel reported, adding that journalists are not allowed farther than the entrance hall of the building.
On May 16, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities. In particular, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media and popular social networks such as VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as Yandex and Mail.Ru IT company.
