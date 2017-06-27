'Humor Is Important in Politics' - Angela Merkel Reveals Keys to Success

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel has revealed a gentler side to her character during an interview in Berlin with German women's magazine Brigitte. In the personal profile she stated that she looks forward to getting more sleep and that she laughs at least once a day.

Merkel, who famously does not use Twitter, but follows the regular tweets of US President Donald Trump, also revealed some of the tougher aspects of political life and in particular the European Union's relationship with the USA.

Man shot inside Paris police station. Just announced that terror threat is at highest level. Germany is a total mess-big crime. GET SMART! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2016​

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017​

…vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany! — President Trump (@POTUS) March 18, 2017​

She took the opportunity to state that former US President Barack Obama had told her strong US support for the EU was not going to continue forever.

"As Europeans it's our task to take responsibility, and no longer completely rely on the US," Merkel said in her interview which was broadcast live from the German capital on social media.

Merkel, whose Christian Democrats are facing a national election in September, and are leading opinion polls, said that her upcoming manifesto is set to outline "all topics that you would expect from the party."

She has often been the public face for many of her nation's policies, including a controversial decision to allow hundreds of thousands of refugees to seek asylum in Germany.

Merkel, who joins a growing number of women occupying top-ranking political posts, including the UK's Prime Minister Theresa May, ranked key traits she felt were essential to success:

"The most important qualities in politics are curiosity and happiness… Humor is important in politics. I laugh at least once every day, otherwise I cannot do this job."

While she did not elaborate when asked about her upcoming plans post-Chancellorship she did reveal that she would enjoy more sleep. She also stated that her leisure time was critical:

"[I would] never allow people to take away my holiday from me."