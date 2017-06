© AFP 2017/ John MACDOUGALL Merkel Preserves Overwhelming Lead Over Social Democrats Leader Schulz - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Emnid survey conducted for the Bild newspaper, only 24 percent of the respondents support SPD, which is a decrease in comparison to the result of the poll published on June 17.

The Left party is expected to score 9 percent, the Alliance 90/The Greens and far-right Alternative for Germany both could get 8 percent each and the Free Democratic Party enjoys the support of 7 percent.

The poll was conducted on June 16-21 and involved 1,363 people.

The elections to Germany's Bundestag are set for September 24.