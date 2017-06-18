Two Men Suspected of Plotting Terror Act Detained in Germany's Stuttgart Airport

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that a special operation was launched after a passenger told an officer serving in the border security service that another passenger was plotting an attack on the board of the plane. After that 180 passengers of the flight, which headed to Bulgaria's resort city of Varna, were immediately evacuated. The plane was searched with the help of dogs but police reportedly found nothing suspicious.

The questioning has not revealed yet whether it was a bad joke or those detained posed a real threat. No information on the age or nationality of the detainees has been provided.

The work of the airport was temporarily suspended and as of now, the airport is operating in normal regime. The plane was boarded again and is getting ready for departure.