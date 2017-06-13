The Sadist Formerly Known as Breivik: Norway's Notorious Killer Changes Name

"I can confirm that he has changed his name; it's official," Breivik's lawyer Øystein Storrvik said, as quoted by the Norwegian daily Verdens Gang. However, Storrvik refused to dwell on the reasons that compelled his client to undergo a name change, not wanting to disclose the contents of their discussions.
A search in the Norwegian business register confirmed that Breivik Geofarm, an agricultural firm created by Breivik to obtain fertilizers he subsequently used to make a bomb, is now registered in the name of Fjotolf Hansen.
Remarkably, this is not the first alias Breivik uses for his goals. Before the 2011 attacks, Breivik circulated an 1,500-page ideological manifesto under the name Andrew Berwick. While Hansen is one of Norway's most common surnames, Fjotolf is rarely used, if at all.
In July 2011 Breivik killed eight people in a bombing outside Oslo's government quarter, and then proceeded to track and gun down 69 people and injure another 90, most of them teenagers, at a Labor Party youth camp on the island of Utøya. Breivik saw himself as a crusader at war with multiculturalism and claimed the slaughter of the campers was his wake-up call to stop the looming Muslim invasion. Consequently, he never expressed any remorse or sympathy for his victims.
Norwegian national broadcaster NRK recently announced plans to commemorate Breivik's attacks in a drama series called "July 22." With over 70 million NOK in its budget, the series consisting of six hour-long episodes is expected to be aired in 2019.
"We cannot pretend July 22 never happened," director Pål Sletaune told NRK.
The film, however, will mostly focus on people who had to cope with the consequences of the attacks, such as burying the victims, saving the injured, comforting the mourning and judging the guilty. Therefore, Anders Breivik will not be a direct part of the story.
"He has no natural place in our series. And he does not deserve one," script writer Sara Johnsen said.
