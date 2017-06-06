Register
15:09 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala January 2, 2015 as police tighten security around some of the country's main mosques

    Laid Back Sweden Has No Qualms With Qatar Building Mega-Mosques

    © REUTERS/ Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency
    Europe
    Get short URL
    216224

    On Monday, the state of Qatar was accused of sponsoring terrorism and is in the process of being completely isolated by its neighbors. In Sweden, though, the Mid-Eastern Monarchy is engaged with building a mega-mosque.

    Muslims , Helsinki , Finland
    © Flickr/ Tabish Fayyaz
    Bahrain-Funded Mosque in Helsinki to Spur Friction Among Finnish Muslims
    Earlier this week, seven countries of the region, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Bahrain, accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and severed all diplomatic ties with the neighboring country. According to a statement by the Saudis, Qatar is being blamed for embracing several terrorist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) and al-Qaeda, who are plotting to overthrow the stability of the region.

    Qatari diplomats were ordered to return home in 48 hours. In addition, the airspace was closed for Qatari flights, whereas other regional airlines, such as Emirates, Ethiad and Flydubai cancelled flights to and from the Qatari capital Doha. Similarly, ports and border crossings will be closed.

    Despite the diplomatic démarche, Qatar nevertheless continues to take part in ideological indoctrination campaigns, financing giant mosques in Europe. In May, Umm al-Muminin Khadijah, Scandinavia's largest mosque, was inaugurated by Qatari Deputy Minister for Religious Affairs Khalid Shaheen al-Ghanim in Sweden, arguably one of the world's most secular nations. In total, the Qatari Ministry of Religious Affairs invested 30 million SEK ($3.5mln) in the spectacular building. The 1,791 square meter super mosque is able to accommodate around 2,000 devotees.

    The construction of the "mega mosque" in Sweden's "most multicultural city" previously provoked a sizzling debate, as media expressed concerns that it was part of the emirate's "global plan for spreading its extremely conservative Salafist version of Islam."

    "It's hard to comprehend how a mosque spreading a fundamentalist Islamic interpretation can contribute to increased understanding and better integration," the Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan wrote in a column.

    Nasir mosque Gothenburg
    © Flickr/ Udo Schröter
    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    Furthermore, Qatari-funded Umm al-Muminin Khadijah is neighbors with a Christian Macedonian assembly, which is problematic according to local Sweden Democrat Anders Olin.

    "It can be a problem, as Qatar has connections with Daesh and we have seen what Daesh does to Christians," Anders Olin told the Swedish newspaper Samtiden.

    Nevertheless, Malmö City brushed aside all fears of extremism and conflicts and gave the mosque its full support.

    ​"I hope the cultural center will become a meeting place for many Malmö residents," Social Democrat Frida Trollmyr told Sydsvenskan during the inauguration ceremony.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    'Qatar-Fly' Effect: How One Rogue Peninsula Struck Fear Into Whole of Middle East
    Unsurprisingly, the mosque's leadership claimed Qatar had no direct power in the mosque's proceedings but rather contributed with "pieces of advice." As predictably, Qatar denied all allegations that it has been supporting terrorist organizations and claimed that it is a victim of a smear campaign.

    The Gulf state Qatar is an absolute monarchy with a legal system deeply rooted on Sharia law. Previously, it has been repeatedly accused of funding radical Islamism, not least by former US Secretary of State and runner-up in the last presidential election Hillary Clinton.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Outrage as Swedish Institute Blacklists Dissenters to Protect Free Speech
    Multiculturalism 2.0: Denmark to Get First Muslim PM Only Decades From Now
    Swedish Muslims Slam Saudi King for Handshake With Melania Trump
    Swedish Muslim Association Risks Losing State Funding Over Misogyny, Extremism
    Tags:
    terrorism concerns, Islam, mosque, Scandinavia, Sweden, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok