Putin Condemns Terrorist Attacks in London, Extends Condolences to Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — ​On Saturday, at 10:08 p.m. local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

"Putin offers deep condolences to the British people and condemns the terror act, perpetrated earlier in London," Peskov said.

"The president will send a telegram with condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May soon," the spokesman added.

According to the local authorities, at least six people were killed and 48 more injured.