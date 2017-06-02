Register
18:44 GMT +302 June 2017
    US military personnel at Camp Bondsteel

    What's Behind US Bolstering Military Intelligence Services in Europe

    © Sputnik/ Бранкица Ристић
    The United States military is looking for a private contractor to provide technical support services throughout the US Army Europe (USAREUR) area of responsibility, including Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Africa, according the US government's website for contract opportunities.

    US Air Force B-52 bomber
    © AFP 2017/ Paul CROCK
    US Deployment of B-52 Bombers to Europe Destabilizing Step - Moscow
    "This requirement is for US Army Europe/7th Army for a non-personal services contract for intelligence technical support services (ITSS) throughout the US Army Europe (USAREUR) Area of Responsibility (AOR) which includes but is not limited to Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Africa," the document read.

    USAREUR is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, and its area of responsibility includes 51 countries.

    Among the specified locations for the contract is Kosovan Camp Bondsteel, the main base of the US Army under the Kosovo Force (KFOR) command in Kosovo. The base is also used as the NATO headquarters for KFOR's Multinational Battle Group East (MNBG-E).

    "The purpose is to provide timely intelligence for Army in Europe activities to enhance conduct of operations and support Force Protection of forces in Germany and Italy, and to deployed contingency operations in the Balkans," according to the contract description.

    The welcoming ceremony for NATO's multinational battalion headed by the USA in Orzysz, Poland.
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    NATO to Keep Enhanced Presence in Eastern Europe Through 2022 - Polish President
    For the US and NATO it is necessary to further portray Russia as enemy, according to Vladimir Kozin, a military expert and professor at the Russian Academy of Military Sciences.

    "A potential enemy is needed, in order to justify defense budgets and military preparations. Intelligence services can do that, portraying Russia as the enemy. For example, if we take a look at US and NATO aerial activities, they have increased tenfold since 2014. American and NATO surveillance planes are flying over the Baltic Sea and in the area of the Black Sea. Their military activities near Russia’s border have increased fivefold," Kozin told Sputnik Radio.

    According to the expert, new US intelligence services in Europe are not surprising.

    "The goal is clear and simple. They want to create the image of a potential enemy. If there is enemy military activity thus NATO can do the same," he added.

     

    Ok