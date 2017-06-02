What's Behind US Bolstering Military Intelligence Services in Europe

© AFP 2017/ Paul CROCK US Deployment of B-52 Bombers to Europe Destabilizing Step - Moscow

"This requirement is for US Army Europe/7th Army for a non-personal services contract for intelligence technical support services (ITSS) throughout the US Army Europe (USAREUR) Area of Responsibility (AOR) which includes but is not limited to Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Africa," the document read.

USAREUR is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, and its area of responsibility includes 51 countries.

Among the specified locations for the contract is Kosovan Camp Bondsteel, the main base of the US Army under the Kosovo Force (KFOR) command in Kosovo. The base is also used as the NATO headquarters for KFOR's Multinational Battle Group East (MNBG-E).

"The purpose is to provide timely intelligence for Army in Europe activities to enhance conduct of operations and support Force Protection of forces in Germany and Italy, and to deployed contingency operations in the Balkans," according to the contract description.

For the US and NATO it is necessary to further portray Russia as enemy, according to Vladimir Kozin, a military expert and professor at the Russian Academy of Military Sciences.

"A potential enemy is needed, in order to justify defense budgets and military preparations. Intelligence services can do that, portraying Russia as the enemy. For example, if we take a look at US and NATO aerial activities, they have increased tenfold since 2014. American and NATO surveillance planes are flying over the Baltic Sea and in the area of the Black Sea. Their military activities near Russia’s border have increased fivefold," Kozin told Sputnik Radio.

According to the expert, new US intelligence services in Europe are not surprising.

"The goal is clear and simple. They want to create the image of a potential enemy. If there is enemy military activity thus NATO can do the same," he added.

