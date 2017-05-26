British Police Make Tenth Arrest in Connection to Manchester Bombing

Greater Manchester Police arrested a man in the Moss Side area of the city as part of a "fast-moving investigation" into the bombing that occurred on Monday, according to the statement.
Latest update pic.twitter.com/xY0uCTVcLI— G M Police (@gmpolice) 26 мая 2017 г.
A total of ten people had been arrested since the beginning of the probe, but two of them — a man and a woman — were later released without charges. The rest of the suspects remain in custody. Police’s chief constable Ian Hopkins said on Thursday that they were are all men.
