UK Army, Bomb Disposal Unit on Scene at Manchester College - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the police said they were responding to a call at the college. Nearby roads were closed down.

"The army are on their way to the college in Trafford… EOD [bomb disposal] have arrived … We can confirm the incident is on Linby Street in Hulme," the police said on Twitter.

According to the latest information, the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

UPDATE — This incident has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed. Apologies for any confusion. pic.twitter.com/xdE9jqODeN — G M Police (@gmpolice) 25 мая 2017 г.

