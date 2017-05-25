UK Police Arrested 8 People as Manchester Terror Attack Probe Continues

LONDON (Sputnik) — The constable noted that these arrests were "significant" and the searches at corresponding premises were "very important to the investigation."

"As regards the full ongoing investigation we currently have eight people who have been arrested in connection with Monday’s attack. They are all men. A woman who was arrested yesterday has since been released," Hopkins told reporters.

Latest statement from @ccianhopkins in relation to the incident at the Manchester Arena.

​On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured. UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. The Daesh terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.