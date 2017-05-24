Register
13:31 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    This photo taken on July 26, 2014 shows flowers, left by parents of an Australian victim of the crash, laid on a piece of the Malaysia Airlines plane MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabove), in the Donetsk region

    Could Ukraine Have Destroyed Evidence of Its Responsibility for MH17 Crash?

    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    332381

    On Monday, the Russian newspaper Sovershenno Sekretno ("Top Secret") published copies of secret documents allegedly proving that Ukrainian security services hid and destroyed evidence of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in 2014.

    Members of a joint investigation team present the preliminary results of the criminal investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 , in Nieuwegein, on September 28, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    No Hiding the Truth: JIT Investigation Into MH17 Tragedy Slowly Crumbles Due to Bias
    The airliner crashed in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass on July 17, 2014, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and the crew members aboard the aircraft died in the incident.

    According to the newspaper, the copies were obtained from an unnamed source. The newspaper also said that it cannot confirm or disprove the authenticity of the documents. The report claims that the original document was issued by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on April 20, 2014, three days after the crash.

    The document was entitled the "Plan of counterintelligence and operational search measures of the SSU Counterintelligence Department." The measures laid out in this plan were allegedly aimed to hide evidence proving the Ukrainian military’s responsibility for the crash.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Russian political analyst Vladimir Kornilov noted that even without these documents the activities of the Ukrainian Security Service after the crash were "suspicious."

    "I cannot confirm the authenticity of the documents, but the SSU really conducted operations after the incident and its activities were suspicious. For example, there were a lot of absurd versions of the crush distributed in the first hours after the tragedy by the SSU and then-director Valentin Nalivaychenko. All those versions may have been used as a pretext for some special operations," Kornilov said.

    Dutch Safety Board releases report into Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 disaster
    Maksim Blinov
    Dutch Journalist Released New Material of MH17 Plane Crash
    The analyst also pointed to the fact that it is still unknown what happened to the air traffic controllers who were tracking the flight and the recordings of air traffic surveillance over Ukraine on the day of the crash.

    "Since this evidence is absent, we can assume that this absence is the result of some special operations by Ukrainian security and intelligence agencies, including the SSU," Kornilov suggested.

    In particular, the documents mention a person who allegedly witnessed the MH17 crash.

    "He has evidence of a violation of law by the Ukrainian army and aviation, which was shooting down a civilian passenger aircraft on July 17, 2014," one of the copies read.

    According to another document dated July 24, 2014, several witnesses of the crash were detained by the SSU department near Lugansk.

    Moreover, the documents claim that one serviceman made a video recording of the incident. The source told the newspaper later that the serviceman was shot dead by a sniper outside the conflict zone in Donbass.

    MH17 Malaysian Airlines Boeing crash in Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    Moscow Voicess Readiness to Provide Help to Decode Radar Data on MH17 Crash
    One of the documents obtained by the newspaper is a copy of an order allegedly signed by then SSU first deputy head Vasily Gritsak on July 24, 2014. According to the report, the document ordered "obtaining information [on the incident] from locals, military personnel and others" and "taking efficient preemptive measures."

    Another document by the SSU allegedly ordered destroying "any evidence of a violation of law by personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," including "any evidence of the presence of combat aircraft and their activities in the area on July 17, 2014."

    Further commenting on the report, Kornilov noted that there are other reasons to suggest that the Ukrainian government may be concealing important facts concerning the crash.

    "Dutch investigators asked Ukraine for data from its flight control radars, but Kiev has not provided any information. There is a reasonable question: what are Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the military and the government hiding? What do they fear? For several weeks, investigators could not get access to the crash site because the Ukrainian military was shelling any vehicles moving to the area. I guess the answer is clear," Kornilov concluded.

    Boeing 777 crash site in Donetsk
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Dutch Activists Ask Trump to Launch New MH17 Crash Probe
    The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and consequently returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey defense company, which produces the missile system, rejected the findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from an area controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Moscow Ready to Assist in Decoding MH17 Crash Radar Information - Rosaviatsia
    Decoding of Russia's MH17 Radar Data May Take Minutes, Dutch Accusations Biased
    Russia Denies Dutch Claims Radar Data on MH17 Crash Violating Int'l Requirements
    Dutch Prosecutors to Send New Request to Russia for MH17 Radar Data
    Tags:
    investigation, plane crash, MH17, Security Service of Ukraine, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok