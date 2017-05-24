Over 60% in France 'Understand' if Unions Protest Macron's Labor Law Reform

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The labor market reforms envisaged by the new French president suggest decentralization of contract negotiations, which currently often depend on sector-wide standards, and giving employers more flexibility in bargaining on working hours and compensation within an individual organization.

According to an Odoxa poll, 34 percent of the respondents would "totally understand" labor unions protesting the reform and 32 percent would "rather understand," with the percentage of both these categories especially high among supporters of the left and of the right-wing National Front party.

The survey showed that 63 percent of the respondents wanted Macron to take unions' demands into consideration as much as possible, while 35 percent thought that the president should hold on to the reforms he wants to carry out "even if it means displeasing unions."

According to the poll, the opinion is split on passing reform by executive orders, without parliamentary debates, with 52 percent against and 46 percent believing that it would save time.

The survey was carried out online on May 22-23 among 1,014 people.